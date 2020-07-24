Better rain chances will keep us from getting as hot

A higher chance for thunderstorms will bring slightly cooler weather today.

A weak cold front will get close to the Carolinas today. While it will not move through the area, it will weaken the high pressure that brought the heat for the past week. This will drop our high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, and will also bring scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

This slight cool down will continue Saturday, then high pressure will re-strengthen on Sunday. This will lower rain chances, and bring back the heat for the first half of next week.

Today, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

