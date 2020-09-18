Big cool down for the weekend

Much cooler weather is moving in for the weekend. A cold front has pushed through the Carolinas, and cooler, drier weather will move in tonight. It will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy as temperatures drop into the 60s. The cool down will last through the weekend and into next week. Clouds will clear tomorrow, and it will stay windy as we continue to cool down. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. The area of high pressure bringing this cool, dry weather will stall over the Southeast through next week. That means plenty of sunshine and cool weather to start. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the second half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 59 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 70-75.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.