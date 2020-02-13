Big cool down moving in

Cooler weather moving in tonight will continue into the weekend. A cold front moving through the evening is bringing in drier air and will push rain offshore this evening and will clear break up the clouds overnight. Much cooler weather will also move in with temperatures dropping into the 40s tonight, and only warming into the 50s tomorrow. Temperatures will drop below freezing away from the coast tomorrow night, and it will stay cool Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. A warm front will push through Sunday with clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Sunday, and will stay in the 60s and 70 for the first half of next week. The next cold front will move through Wednesday with a chance for rain, then cooler weather for the end of the week.

Tonight, windy and cooler with showers ending, then clearing late. Lows 43 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.