Big cool down with sunny weather this weekend

Temperatures will briefly warm up today but a cold front will move through tonight, cooling us down for the weekend. We will warm into the 70s today ahead of a strong cold front. It will be breezy and clouds will increase in the afternoon. Scattered showers will move in late in the day and tonight, then much cooler weather will move in for the weekend. It will be sunny this weekend, but high temperatures will be mainly in the 60s, and temperatures will drop into the low 40s Saturday night. We could possibly see record low temperatures Sunday morning. High pressure will control our weather through next week. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will return to the 70s. We’ll warm up for the second half of next week, back to the 80s by Thursday

Today, partly sunny and breezy with showers late in the day. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, Mostly cloudy and breezy with scat’d showers. Lows 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.