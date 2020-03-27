Big warm up for today, possible record breaking warmth this weekend

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend with a huge warm up starting today. High pressure that brought the sunny, dry weather yesterday afternoon has pushed off shore. This has allowed a warm front to move through the Carolinas overnight. This front will not have any moisture, but will keep a few clouds around today. Today will be much warmer than it was yesterday with high temperatures into the 80s. This warm weather will continue into the weekend, and some spots away from the coast will have high temperatures near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. We will be close to record high temperatures Friday through Sunday. A cold front will move through Sunday night but it will be mostly dry. We’ll have a cool down for Monday then even cooler Tuesday as another front moves in. The storm system will bring a chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 84-86 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the 80s to near 90.





