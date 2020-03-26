Big warm up on the way for the weekend

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend with a huge warm up starting tomorrow. High pressure that brought the sunny, dry weather today will push offshore tonight. This will allow a warm front to move through the Carolinas overnight. This front will not have any moisture, but will keep temperatures tonight a little warmer than last night. Tomorrow will be much warmer than it was today with high temperatures into the 80s. This warm weather will continue into the weekend, and some spots away from the coast will have high temperatures near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. We will be close to record high temperatures Friday through Sunday. A cold front will move through Sunday night with a slight chance for a thunderstorm, and a small cool down for Monday. A storm system will bring a chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 53 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the 80s to near 90.