Big warm up to start the week

Much warmer weather to start the week, but it will only last a couple days. A warm front will move through today, keeping it mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a shower or two. Temperatures will warm up quickly today as we start off cloudy, but we will see some sunshine as temperatures warm to near 70. Even warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front will move through early Wednesday with some rain and dropping highs back into the 50s for Wednesday. The cool weather will last through Friday. A storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday, then clearing for Sunday.

Today, partly sunny and much warmer with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 58-60 inland, 60-61 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.