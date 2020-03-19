Big warm up today, even warmer Friday

The warming trend that started yesterday will continue through the rest of the week. A warm front has pushed north of the area, and that will keep the warmer weather flowing into the Carolinas. Clouds will hang out for the first part of the day with patchy morning fog. The clouds and fog will move out this morning, and we will see afternoon sunshine, which will bump temperatures into the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered showers. Much cooler weather Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s. A storm system will bring rain Sunday evening into Monday. We will warm back into the 70s for the middle of next week, but the chance for showers will continue.
Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 75-76 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 62-64.
Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85-86 inland. 78-80 beaches