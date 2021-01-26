Big warm up today with lingering showers

A big warm-up coming for today with showers lingering through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise throughout the morning as a warm front moves through. It will be mostly cloudy with dense fog possible. Today will be mostly cloudy, but much warmer with high temperatures in the 70s. A few showers will be scattered around today, rain chances will go up tonight.

A storm system will bring rain and cooler weather on Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will clear out on Thursday, but it will stay cool into the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s and nighttime lows below freezing. Our next rain chance will come in on Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 72-74 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.