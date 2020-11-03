Chilly but not as cold tonight, warming trend continues Wednesday

Clear and cool this evening as temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by early evening. Overnight, expect clear skies and cold conditions Wednesday morning. Tempeatures won’t fall as low as they were this morning though. Overnight lows into the mid and upper 30s inland, low to mid 40s at the beaches.

Canadian high pressure will continue to provide cool and dry air through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm each day a little more than the previous day. Highs will start to climb in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week and mid and upper 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Humidity and rain chances will start to increase towards the end of the weekend into early next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30s inland, mid 40s along the coast.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the near 70.