Chilly & clear weekend kickoff

Colder conditions will greet us to start the weekend, as highs are on track to only rise towards the mid 40s today. There will be a great deal of sunshine though, and that’s something we’re holing on to for at least a few days. Look for overnight inland lows to fall back below freezing. We’ll see temps tracking into the 50s for tomorrow, topping out around 60 as we look ahead to Monday. Stay warm!

TODAY: Clear & chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows falling to the low 30s and upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine. Highs to the mid 50s.