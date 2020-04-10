Chilly start to the weekend

We saw a big cool down today, and temperatures will continue to drop tonight. High pressure building in will keep skies clear with low humidity and diminishing wind. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening with lows in the mid to upper 30s away from the coast. High pressure will control our weather tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and temperatures mainly in the 60s. A storm system approaching for Easter Sunday will bring clouds and a few showers late in the day. This system has slowed down a bit, and will track farther to our west. This will keep the best chance for severe weather to our west on Sunday. Weakening thunderstorms will move across our part of the Carolinas Monday morning. This system will be monitored for severe weather potential Monday morning. After a warm up Sunday and Monday, cooler weather will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers late in the day. Highs 70-75.