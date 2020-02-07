Chilly start to the weekend

The cooler weather that returned today will continue into the weekend. Gusty winds will diminish quickly this evening as the sun sets. It will be mainly clear and cold tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing away from the coast. We will see a few clouds around tomorrow, and it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. More sunshine is expected Sunday, and it will start to warm up with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. The warming trend will continue next week with temperatures in the 70s. This warmer weather will come with rain chances starting Tuesday. A front will move into the area and bring rain chances starting Tuesday. We should stay in the warm side of the front through Wednesday. The front should slide south of us Thursday, bringing in cooler weather along with the rain chance.
Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.