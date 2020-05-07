Chilly tonight, even cooler this weekend

It was cooler today with temperatures mainly in the 60s, and it will be chilly tonight. Skies will stay clear tonight with light winds and low humidity. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening, and overnight low temperatures will fall into the 40s. We will warm into the 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. It will be breezy and clouds will increase in the afternoon. Scattered showers will move in late in the day and tomorrow night, then much cooler weather will move in for the weekend. It will be sunny this weekend, but high temperatures will be mainly in the 60s, and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday night. We could see record low temperatures Sunday morning. High pressure will control our weather through next week. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will return to the 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy with showers late in the day. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.