Chilly tonight, then a slow warm up

Clouds broke up across the Carolinas tonight, and it will continue to clear tonight. High pressure is building in and will control our weather through the weekend. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a slow warming trend. High temperatures tomorrow will be mainly in the 60s. Most places should make it into the 70s Friday, then we will see low to mid 70s over the weekend. Humidity will start to increase on Sunday, and this could lead to a stray shower. It will be warm and humid to start next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.