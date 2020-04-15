Clear and chilly tonight, Rain chances return for the weekend

Rain chances have pushed off shore and skies will slowly clear throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon as we see some gradual sunshine. It will be a cold start to your Thursday but well see lots of sunshine as we start a warming trend. Skies will be sunny for the rest of the week as we warm back into the 70s towards the end of the week. Another cold front bringing showers back into the area through the weekend into Monday as our temperatures remain in the 70s.
Today: Afternoon clearing, much cooler. High: 58-60 Inland, 60 Beaches.
Tonight: mostly clear and cold. Low: 38-42 Inland, 44-46 Beaches.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70-72 Inland, 68 Beaches.