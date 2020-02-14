Clearing and cool afternoon, Sunny and chilly Saturday

Cooler weather moving in today will continue into the weekend. The cold front that moved through yesterday will bring in cooler and drier air. Highs will only warm into the 50s today and then drop below freezing away from the coast tonight. It will stay cool Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. A warm front will push through Sunday with clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Sunday, and will stay in the 60s and 70 for the first half of next week. The next cold front will move through Wednesday with a chance for rain, then cooler weather for the end of the week.

Today, gradual clearing and much cooler. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-35 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.