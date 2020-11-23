Clearing and mild to start the week

The sunshine and mild temperatures will return for the start of the week. A weak cold front will move through early this morning with with little moisture. The front will push off shore and sunshine will return today. Highs will remain above average, topping out in the upper 60s.

After the front pushes further off to the east we’ll see high-pressure move in overhead leading to lots of sunshine as well as a slight cooldown for Tuesday. Highs will be around 60. Temps will warm back into the upper 60s Wednesday ahead of another cold front.

A cold front will bring a better chance for rain for Thanksgiving, but it will not cool down for the end of next week. Highs will be in the 70s for Thanksgiving Day and remain in the 70s into the weekend.

Monday, early morning clouds, more sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, increasing clouds and mild. Lows 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cooler. Highs near 60.