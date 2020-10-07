Clearing and warming today, tracking Hurricane Delta

Warmer weather is moving in for the second half of the week. The clouds will move away today, leaving us with sunshine and that will bump temperatures into the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move through Thursday. It will stay warm Thursday with highs back in the mid 80s, then only cool a couple degrees Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Clouds could start to move in late Friday as Hurricane Delta pushes tropical moisture toward the Carolinas. The storm will stay far to our west, but it will push showers our way for the weekend. Rain chances will gradually build throughout the day on Saturday with the best rain chances moving in on Sunday. Even though there will be a chance for rain, it will stay warm through the weekend.

Today, gradual clearing and warm. Highs 85-86 inland, 82-84 beaches. Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

