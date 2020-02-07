Clearing and windy today with falling temperatures

The strong thunderstorms will move further away today, followed by gradual clearing and a big cool down. It will be windy again today, but this wind will bring in much cooler weather with temperatures dropping throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area until 7 pm for possible wind gusts up to 40+ mph. The winds will die down tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

It will stay cool on Saturday, then start to warm up on Sunday. Highs Sunday will make it into the 60s, then we will see 70s for the first half of next week. A cold front will approach the Carolinas Monday evening and stall to our north. This will bring a chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday before a break on Wednesday. The front will move south of us late Wednesday, bringing in cooler weather and more rain for Thursday.

Today, gradual clearing, windy and cooler. Highs falling to the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 30-34 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.