Clearing throughout the day but more rain is on the way

Skies will clear today with sunshine returning, but it will not last for long. Another storm system will head our way for Friday, bringing more rain that will continue into Saturday. This second storm system will move a bit slower than the first, and while most of the rain will fall Friday night, some showers will linger Saturday morning, and there may be another round of showers Saturday evening. Skies will clear Sunday and it will warm up for a few days. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to start next week.

Today, clearing and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 33-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with rain returning. Highs in the low 50s.