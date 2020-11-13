Clearing today with a sunny cooler start to the weekend

The rain has ended, and drier, cooler weather is moving in. The cold front that moved through the area yesterday evening will continue to push offshore this morning.

There may still be a bit of drizzle or fog this morning. Post-Tropical Storm Eta will continue to move up the coast and push further away throughout the day. As these systems move away, drier air will move in, and we will see sunshine. Humidity will be much lower today, and it will be a little cooler.

The cooler, drier weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures near normal in the upper 60s. We will warm up a bit Sunday ahead of another cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower Sunday, then cooler weather will return for next week.

Temperatures will be below normal for much of next week. By the middle of the week, night time low temperatures will drop into the 30s away from the coast and highs will not climb out of the 50s.

Today, gradual clearing, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

LATEST HEADLINES: