Clearing, windy and much colder today

Clouds will linger this morning, then sunshine returns this afternoon. It will be windy and cloudy this morning as we start the day much colder. Skies will clear slowly throughout the morning, and we will see sunshine in the afternoon, but it will be windy and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be cold tomorrow night with lows dropping into the 20s.

The cold weather continues Friday, and the sunshine will continue into Saturday. The next storm system will bring warmer weather with rain on Sunday, then it will cool back down to start next week.

Today, gradual clearing, windy and cooler. Highs 44-48.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 24-26 inland, 28 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.