Close to record high temperatures tomorrow

The hot, humid weather will continue through Friday. Strong high pressure will control our weather through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures above normal. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow, and low to mid 90s Friday. The record in Florence tomorrow is 99 degrees set in 2014. Friday’s record is 98 set in 2010. A cold front will move into the area Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. This front will bring temperatures back to normal with highs in the 80s to near 90 over the weekend. The chance for thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s will continue next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 94 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.