Clouds and rain returns tomorrow

After clearing nicely today, clouds will return tomorrow with another round of rain. Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. The coldest spots will drop to near freezing. Clouds will quickly move in tomorrow with showers developing as soon as lunchtime. Rain will be heaviest tomorrow night with most of the rain over by Saturday morning. Clouds will linger for much of the day Saturday. Slow clearing will continue through Sunday as we start a warm up. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday, then low 60s on Sunday. Much warmer weather for next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain will return by the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon showers. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.