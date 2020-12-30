Clouds build today ahead of increasing rain chances

Clouds will gradually build throughout the day, ahead of the next storm system. Partly cloudy to start today but clouds will quickly build throughout the day. Highs will only climb to the low to mid 50s inland this afternoon, near 60 closer to the coast. A few showers could move through the inland areas this evening, pushing east throughout the overnight.

Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 60s on Thursday with scattered showers. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front pushes closer. The front will stall to our west on Friday, bringing higher shower/storm chances and even warmer temperatures. Highs on Friday will top out in the low 70s.

The cold front will slowly move through the area Saturday with more showers and temperatures holding around 70. Showers will continue throughout the overnight and push to the north early Sunday morning. We’ll gradually dry out and cool off Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday, mid 50s to start next week.

Today: increasing clouds and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s inland, near 60 along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows: 44-48 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Thursday: mostly cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.