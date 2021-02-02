Clouds hang around today as we remain chilly

Clouds stick around today as we remain chilly and breezy. Highs will only climb to the upper 40s today but with winds out of the NW at 15 to 25 mph, it will feel much cooler. Clouds will gradually clear out tonight as we all drop below freezing, it will remain breezy as well.

Plentiful sunshine moves back in on Wednesday but it wont last long as highs slowly climb back in the low 50s. Clouds slowly build Thursday as highs rise a little more, into the mid 50s. Showers move back into the area Friday as we warm into the 60s.

Showers will linger throughout the weekend as temperatures slowly cool back to around average on Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.