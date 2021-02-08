Clouds increasing, more rain on the way

Clouds are returning tonight, and rain is back in the forecast. With clouds increasing tonight, and winds turning to the south, it will not be as cold tonight as it was last night. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. The warmer weather will come with cloudy skies and a few showers. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, and stall to our south. It will be cloudy and cooler Wednesday with light rain and drizzle developing. The front will push back north of our area on Thursday, then drop to the south again Thursday night. This will warm us Thursday, then cool us back down again on Friday. It will also keep us rather cloudy with the chance for rain through the rest of the week. This unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with more rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs 66 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cooler with light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.