Clouds & Showers Tuesday, then warming up

The mostly cloudy weather will continue through tomorrow with a few showers. A weak storm system will pass to our south tomorrow, bringing some light rain. It will stay mild with lows near 50 tonight, and highs in the mid 60s tomorrow. A warm front will push through the Carolinas Wednesday, and we will see more sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Some spots will see 70 on Wednesday, and many places away from the beach will hit 80 Thursday and Friday. The very warm weather will continue Saturday before a cold front moves through late in the day. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms, then a big cool down for Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80, but only in the 60s Sunday. The cooler, cloudier weather will continue Monday with a chance for light rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 48 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.