Cold front moving through tonight, clouds will linger into Friday

Clouds will linger tonight into tomorrow, then it will clear for the weekend. A cold front will move through the area tonight and stall just to our south tomorrow. It will stay mostly cloudy tonight with a stray shower.

Most of the rain tomorrow will be to our south, closer to the stalled cold front, but we will still have a small chance for a shower, especially to the south. The front will move away from the area tomorrow night, taking the clouds and showers with it.

Sunshine will return on Saturday, but it will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Expect a freeze Saturday night with some spots cooling into the 20s.

More sunshine Sunday with clouds arriving late in the day. A storm system will bring showers and warmer weather Monday into Tuesday. Some spots could see 70 on Tuesday. Another storm system Wednesday will bring cooler weather and more rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild with a stray shower. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.