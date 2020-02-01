Cloudy and chilly today, sunny and warmer Sunday

Low pressure will move northeast away from the area today. But until then, we’ll see cloudy skies, areas of mist and drizzle and from time to time a few showers. A piece of energy in the upper atmosphere will swing through this afternoon and that could spark off an isolated shower. Highs today will struggle to get out of the 40s, especially inland. Slow clearing this evening as temperatures drop into the 30s Sunday morning. High pressure will build south and sunny weather is expected through most of next week. We’ll see a big warm up with temperatures in the 60s and 70s next week. By Thursday, a strong cold front will approach and we’ll see our next chance for showers and storms. Some of which could be strong to severe. Then cooler weather will follow on Friday.
Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Highs 48-52
Tonight: Clearing and chilly. 36-38 inland, 38-40 beaches.
Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs 60-63