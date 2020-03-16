Cloudy and cool to start the week

Cloudy, cool and mostly dry today but rain chances will increase as temperatures climb this week. Mostly cloudy with low rain chances today as highs remain below average, topping out near 60. Rain moves back into the area Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid 60s. We’ll see rain every other day this week as temperatures continue to warm. Upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday with more rain on Thursday as temps warm to near 80. A cold front will move through the area late Saturday bringing showers and a cool down for Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, High near 60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer w/scat’d showers. High: 64-66