Cloudy and cool today with more rain

We’ll start off your Monday, with clouds and some light drizzle. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see the chance for showers with some heavy rain this evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will still below normal today, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. A warm front will push through the area tonight, pushing our temperatures up into the 60s Tuesday. Showers will move out Tuesday afternoon and skies will start to clear.

Looking forward to the rest of the week we will finally start to see some drier conditions! Throughout the day Tuesday, we’ll start to see some more sunshine, and Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant. We’ll see some rain return to the region for the end of the workweek with temperatures once again pushing into the 60s on Thursday. Rain will continue Friday morning but move out in the afternoon. Sunny, dry and cooler for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, cool with scat’d showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tonight: Scattered showers with rising temps. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Morning showers with afternoon clearing, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.