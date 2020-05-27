Cloudy and cool with periods of heavy rain today

Tropical moisture heading toward the Carolinas will bring rain, heavy at times, throughout the day today. This area of rain is currently east of Georgia and will move our way this morning. It will stay cloudy today, keeping temperatures below average, in the mid to upper 70s. The potential for heavy rain will be greatest from 6am until Noon, then scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average 1-3 inches across the area. This tropical moisture will move away late today, and we will see some sunshine each day through the rest of the week, but the chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. It will warm up with temperatures back in the 80s starting Thursday. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning, pushing the rain offshore and slowly drying things out Sunday afternoon. Drier weather may move in next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 66-68 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.