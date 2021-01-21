Cloudy and cooler today with a few showers

Clouds have moved in and we’ll see a few showers over the next couple of days. Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be slightly cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid 50s.

A cold front will move through tonight and stall to our south on Friday. This will keep clouds and a few showers around on Friday, with the greatest chance for rain to the south.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Next week looks unsettled with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday but it will warm up. Highs to start next week will be back in the low 60s. Showers will possibly move out for mid week as we cool back to the mid 50s.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs 55-56.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Lows 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a few showers. Highs near 60.