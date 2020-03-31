Cloudy and cooler with heavy rain this evening

An approaching storm system will bring increasing clouds, then rain late today. Cooler weather will continue to move in behind Sunday night’s cold front, and temperatures will continue to drop today. Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain moving in late this evening. The rain will continue tomorrow night, and a few showers may linger into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday, the storm system will be offshore and moving away. It will be cooler Wednesday with sunshine returning, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing sunshine and a slow warm up. By Saturday, temperatures will be in the 70s, and it will stay warm on Sunday. The next storm system could bring rain to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain late in the day. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cooler w/scat’d showers. Lows 46-48 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Wednesday, a shower possible early in the morning, then gradual clearing, breezy and cool. Highs 60-65.