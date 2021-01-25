Cloudy and mild start to the week with scat’d showers

Cloud coverage has built in over the area and showers will continue throughout the day. Temps will warm up into the 60s for most of today and only drop to the 50s overnight. Showers will continue Tuesday with highs warming into the 70s. Our best shot at higher rates of rain accumulation will be Wednesday. A cold front will roll over the region Wednesday evening, cooling us back down into the 50s to finish the week.

Lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with temps in the low to mid 50s. Mid 50s to start the weekend with sunshine continuing for Saturday. Showers return for Sunday with highs climbing back into the 60s.

Today: cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Highs: 58-62 inland, 62-66 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and mild. Lows: 52-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.