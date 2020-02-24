Cloudy and mild with showers to start the week

Monday will start off cloudy with a few showers but as we head towards the afternoon we’ll see more scattered showers move into the area. A warm front will push through early Tuesday morning, jumping our temps up to the upper 60s along the coast, low 70s inland. The warm temps and rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon so we’re once again seeing some flooding risks in low lying areas and flood-prone regions. Please use extra caution on roadways as flooding may be a concern.

By Thursday morning clouds and showers clear out and we see some more sunshine move into the region but temps will be cooler, in the mid 50s. Another weak cold front will move through Friday night, dropping our temps into the low 50s for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy and mild w/scat’d showers. Highs: mid to upper 50s, some might hit 60.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild w/scat’d showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Warm with scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.