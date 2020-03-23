Cloudy, cool weather continues Monday

A weak storm system will bring rain tonight, and leave behind clouds for tomorrow. Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 40s and low 50s. The storm system will move away tomorrow, but it will remain rather cloudy with the chance for showers. It will still be cool with high temperatures near 60. A warm front will move through Tuesday, bringing the chance for more showers, but also warmer weather. Some spots will see 70 on Tuesday, and some will see 80 on Wednesday. A weak cold front on Wednesday may produce a stray shower, and will only drop temperatures a few degrees on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The warm up resumes Friday into the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs 60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a shower. Highs 65-70.