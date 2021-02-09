Soggy week ahead with patchy fog tonight

Clouds will build back in tonight and rain will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week.

A weak cold front moving through tonight will stall just to our south, allowing clouds to thicken up tonight, and patchy fog to develop.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon.

The front will move back northward on Thursday, bringing back the warmer weather, but also keeping it rather cloudy with the chance for showers. The front will make another run to our south of Friday, bringing more clouds and rain that will persist into Saturday.

A storm system will develop along this front Saturday, bringing more rain Saturday night into Sunday. Drier air will move in behind this storm system with some clearing late Sunday into Monday. Another storm system could impact the area on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with light rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.