Heavier rain to move in tomorrow night and Friday

Cloudy skies and the chance for rain will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with fog, drizzle and a few showers. A warm front will move through the area tomorrow, warming us into the 60s. It will also keep clouds around and scattered showers.

A cold front will move through tomorrow night and stall to our south.

Friday will be cooler with rain and drizzle. A storm system will bring more rain Saturday into Sunday, and it will stay cool through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s. Another storm system will bring more rain Monday into Tuesday. Clearing is possible late Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog a scattered showers. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cooler with rain and drizzle. High 50-55.