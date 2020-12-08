Cold and frosty again tonight

Cooler weather is moving in, plus sunshine returns today. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 for much of the day.

High pressure building in today will linger for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will eventually warm us up. We will warm into the 60s by Thursday, and some places will see 70 over the weekend.