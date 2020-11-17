Cold front to bring cooler weather

Sunny weather will continue, but there is another cool down on the way. It will be mild today with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. A cold front will move through late in the day with no rain, but it will be windy. Cooler weather will move in tonight, and high temperatures on Wednesday will only make it to the mid 50s, even with sunshine all day long. It will be cold Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some inland areas will have lows near freezing, and frost is possible, even along the coast.

We will start to warm back up Thursday with sunny weather continuing. Some spots will see 70 on Friday, then temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the weekend. A few clouds will start to move in on Sunday, and a slight chance for a shower will arrive with a cold front on Monday.

Today, sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.