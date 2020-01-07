Cold front will bring a few showers this afternoon and a brief cool down

A cold front will move into the area today, bringing a few showers along with it. Highs will be slightly warmer today, topping out in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers will move through the area this afternoon and slowly break up as they move east. The beaches will see some spotty showers then things will clear out quickly this evening. Lots of sunshine over the next few days with temperatures dropping back down to upper 50s to near 60 on Thursday. A warm front will move through on Friday, pushing temps back into the upper 60s to near 70, with only a slight chance for a shower. Scattered showers will linger throughout the weekend as temps warm into the 70s. Showers and mild temps will linger into next week.