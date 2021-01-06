Cold rain on Friday

Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow ahead of rain Friday. Before that system arrives, we will have another cold night tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow will start with some sunshine, then clouds will increase late in the day as a storm system approaches the Carolinas. Rain will develop tomorrow night, and continue through Friday. The heaviest rain will occur at night, with lingering showers on Friday. The storm system will move away Friday night, and it will clear, but stay cool for the weekend. Another storm system will bring a chance for rain on Monday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 31 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 45-50.