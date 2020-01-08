Cold tonight, warmer end to the week

It will be cold again tonight, but a big warm up is on the way for Friday and the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. It will be centered over the Carolinas tonight, bringing clear skies and low temperatures back into the 30s. Some spots will drop below freezing again tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures near 60. The center of the high pressure will shift offshore tomorrow night, allowing winds to turn to the south by Friday. This will warm us close to 70 by Friday, but it will also lead to an increase in moisture with clouds increasing. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas over the weekend. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 70s. There will be a slight chance for a shower late Saturday. The best chance for rain will occur Saturday night with a few showers lingering Sunday morning. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon. The front will stall to our south, and then return as a warm front Monday, bringing back clouds and rain for much of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs near 70.