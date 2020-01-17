Cold weather moves in tonight with another cold blast next week

Much colder weather will move in tonight and will continue into the weekend. A strong cold front pushed through the Carolinas today allowing drier and colder air to move into the Carolinas. Skies will be mainly clear tonight and tomorrow with temperatures tonight dropping into the 30s, and high temperatures tomorrow only in the 50s. A storm system will push a warm front through the Carolinas Saturday night. This will bring more clouds and a few showers and will bump temperatures into the 60s on Sunday. Another strong cold front will move through on Sunday bringing another big cool down. High temperatures to start next week will be in the 40s with night time lows in the 20s. Temperatures should return to normal by the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and colder. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.