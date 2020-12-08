Colder weather moves in today

Cooler weather is moving in, plus sunshine returns today. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 for much of the day.

High pressure building in today will linger for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will eventually warm us up. We will warm into the 60s by Thursday, and some places will see 70 over the weekend.

A cold front this weekend will bring a few showers Saturday night into Sunday. Once the showers move away the cooler weather will return. Temperatures will drop back down to the mid 50s to start next week.

Today, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 50. Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.