Conditions will worsen throughout the day as Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Isaias will cross our part of the Carolinas tonight with rain, wind and a threat for tornadoes.

Today will be mostly cloudy as Isaias moves toward the Carolinas. It will be breezy with rain moving in late in the day.

The storm will hit tonight, with the worst conditions between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tropical storm force winds with Hurricane force wind gusts are possible, and 2-6 inches of rain are expected.

There will be a risk for tornadoes overnight, and a 2-4 foot storm surge is possible along the coast. This storm will quickly move away Tuesday morning, and the wind and rain will come to an end.

Typical summertime weather will be back for the rest of the week with partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, Tropical storm conditions with wind, heavy rain and minor flooding possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, wind and rain diminishing early in the morning, then partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

