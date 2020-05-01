Cool and breezy afternoon will give way to sunny and warmer weather this weekend

Today we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine as high pressure brings in drier air. This area of high pressure will control our weather through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a warm-up. Temperatures on Saturday will be close to normal in the 70s to near 80s. It will be warmer Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move into the area on Monday and stall nearby through Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s inland, low to mid 50s beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75-80.